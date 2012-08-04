Russia's Maria Sharapova returns to Serena Williams of the U.S. in their women's singles gold medal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Russia's Maria Sharapova walks toward the net after losing the first set as Serena Williams of the U.S. looks into her equipment bag during their women's singles gold medal match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's singles gold medal match against Russia's Maria Sharapova at the All England Lawn Tennis Club during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Serena Williams won her first Olympic tennis women's singles gold on Saturday with a 6-0 6-1 demolition of Russia's Maria Sharapova on Wimbledon's Centre Court.

The unstoppable American, who dropped just 16 games in her five singles matches en route to the final, has now completed the "golden slam" - winning all four majors as well as an Olympic singles gold.

She took just 62 minutes to wrap up her win over number three seed Sharapova, securing her victory with an ace.

Earlier Belarussian Victoria Azarenka claimed the bronze, with a 6-3 6-4 win over Sharapova's fellow Russian Maria Kirilenko.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan)