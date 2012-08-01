Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON After weeks urging London's commuters and visitors to "get ahead of the Games" to avoid potential problems with the capital's ageing and always busy transport network during the Olympics, London mayor Boris Johnson has fallen silent.
In place of Johnson's booming, upper-class accent, travellers heard a milder message thanking people for avoiding the busiest underground and train stations at peak times and exhorting them to enjoy all London has to offer.
Businesses have started grumbling that the warnings about transport chaos were possibly too effective, with fewer Londoners and non-Olympic seasonal visitors in evidence in some shopping districts, theatres and hotels.
A spokeswoman for Tube operator Transport for London said the change in the messages had always been planned, "once we were through the first major test on Monday."
(Reporting by David Milliken and Sara Ledwith; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
MELBOURNE Professional golf has long consisted of 72-hole tournaments played over four days - something that will have to change if the game wants to reach a new generation of fans, the head of the European Tour said.