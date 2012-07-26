Newcastle stay top after late equaliser at Norwich
LONDON Newcastle United stayed top of the English Championship (second tier) as Jamaal Lascelles grabbed an 81st-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday.
LONDON United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon took up the Olympic flame on Thursday, pacing through central London on the eve of the 2012 Games as the torch made its way to Buckingham Palace.
Ban, dressed in a white tracksuit, smiled and waved at crowds gathered along the relay's last leg in the government district of Westminster.
Ban is due to attend the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday and will take part in events to promote an Olympic truce between warring countries during the games. (Reporting by Matt Falloon, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON Newcastle United stayed top of the English Championship (second tier) as Jamaal Lascelles grabbed an 81st-minute equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at Norwich City on Tuesday.
LONDON Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus broke a bone in his foot during Monday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
LISBON Benfica made Borussia Dortmund pay for missing a host of chances, as the Portuguese side snatched a 1-0 win in their Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday thanks to forward Kostas Mitroglou's 13th goal in his last 13 games.