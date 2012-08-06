Brazil's Emanuel Rego (front) and Alison Cerutti celebrate a point against Germany's Jonathan Erdmann and Kay Matysik during their men's round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

LONDON Beach volleyball world champions Emanuel Rego and Alison Cerutti of Brazil saved a match point against a Polish pair in their men's Olympic quarter-final on Monday before winning a thrilling deciding set, keeping Emanuel on course for a second gold.

In the semi-final, they will face Latvia's Martins Plavins and Janis Smedins, who upset Americans Sean Rosenthal and Jake Gibb in three sets, ending U.S. participation in the men's event at an unexpectedly early stage.

The Brazilians had a tougher time against Grzegorz Fijalek and Mariusz Prudel than they had since the start of the Olympic tournament, providing a gripping spectacle for the 15,000 fans packed into the stunning Horse Guards Parade venue.

"It was a fantastic game. Both teams never gave up. The energy coming from the stands, 15,000 people yelling for both teams, it was amazing. It was a great feeling. And I think we and Poland did a spectacular show tonight," said Emanuel.

The world champions won the first set 21-17 but lost the second 21-16. In the third set, which in theory is played to 15 points, the teams both delivered dramatic spikes, saves and dives to stay level almost until the end.

The Poles had a match point but the Brazilians saved it. Then they had a match point but the Poles saved that. With the crowd roaring, the Brazilians battled to obtain a second match point, which they won to seal the set and the match by 17-15.

The following quarter-final, the Latvian-American clash, initially looked like it would go according to plan. Gibb and Rosenthal, who had beaten the Latvians at a tournament in Austria three weeks ago, took the first set.

But the Latvians found inspiration in the second set and won the match with a score of 19-21 21-18 15-11. They were mobbed by a large contingent of ecstatic Latvian fans in red and white.

"It's just unbelievable that after losing the first set we managed to play better, and they didn't play so good in the second set, and the match changed 100 percent. In the third set we dominated," said an overjoyed Plavins.

Gibb and Rosenthal, who had been on imperious form in the run-up to the Games, had been considered strong contenders for a medal. They were carrying American hopes in the men's event after compatriots Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser, the defending Olympic champions, were knocked out by an Italian pair.

"It happens out here. Everybody beats everybody," said Rosenthal. The Americans did not hide their disappointment.

"It's a tough one to lose here this week. We've been playing really well lately and to come up short on what our overall goal was, it's a hard loss," said a sombre Rosenthal.

"GOOD VIBRATIONS"

But a quarter-final exit for the Brazilian world champions would have been an even greater upset.

Emanuel is a player of such standing in the world of beach volleyball that there is a larger-than-life statue of him at the entrance to the Olympic venue.

At 39, he is competing in his fifth Olympic Games. With former team mate Ricardo Santos, he won gold in Athens in 2004 and bronze in Beijing in 2008.

Alison, 27, is appearing in his first Olympics. A mountain of a man 2.03 metres tall, he shows his drive and emotion on court, pumping his fists at the crowds and encouraging his smaller, lither partner with bear hugs in between points.

"In this kind of a match I can accept everything," a laughing Emanuel told reporters in response to a question about whether he feared getting crushed.

"He can hold me, throw me away, if we're still winning, there's good vibrations between us, that's what we need to put our game on fire. He's the man to do that," said the veteran.

Emanuel's former partner Ricardo is also competing in the London Games with his own new team mate, Pedro Cunha. The pair are in action later on Monday against former world champions Julius Brink and Jonas Reckermann of Germany.

They are on the other side of the draw, meaning that an all-Brazilian final is possible.

Between them, Brazil and the United States have won gold in men's beach volleyball in every Games since the sport made its Olympic debut in Atlanta in 1996.

Now free of Americans, the field is looking relatively open for European teams, who in the past have barely had a look-in.

The Italians who defeated Rogers and Dalhausser, Daniele Lupo and Paolo Nicolai, face Dutch pair Reinder Nummerdor and Richard Schuil later on Monday, and whoever wins that match will play the winner of the Brazilian-German clash.

(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)