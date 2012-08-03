Brazil's Juliana Silva and Larissa Franca celebrate after defeating the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel during their women's round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Brazil's Juliana Silva (R) and Larissa Franca celebrate after defeating the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel during their women's round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Brazil's Juliana Silva (R) and Larissa Franca celebrate after defeating the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel during their women's round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Brazil's Juliana Silva (back) and Larissa Franca celebrate after defeating the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel during their women's round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Brazil's Juliana Silva (2nd R) and Larissa Franca embrace the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel after defeating them during their women's round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Brazil's Larissa Franca celebrate after defeating the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel during their women's round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Brazil's Juliana Silva (front) and Larissa Franca celebrate a point against the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel during their women's round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Brazil's Juliana Silva (L) and Larissa Franca celebrate a point against the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel during their women's round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Brazil's Larissa Franca celebrate a point against the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel during their women's round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Brazil's Larissa Franca serves to the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel during their women's round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Brazil's Juliana Silva (C) spikes against Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel during their women's round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Brazil's Juliana Silva (R) serves to the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel during their women's round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Brazil's Juliana Silva (L) and Larissa Franca celebrate a point against the Netherlands' Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel during their women's round of 16 beach volleyball match at Horse Guards Parade during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

LONDON Brazil's beach volleyball world champions Larissa Franca and Juliana Felisberta thumped their way into the Olympic quarter finals on Friday by beating a young Dutch pair who won over the crowd with their defensive diving.

Larissa and Juliana have dominated the women's world tour for several years but they missed out on the Beijing Olympics in 2008 after Juliana had to pull out with a knee injury. Olympic gold is the only trophy they are missing and they want it badly.

The Brazilians pounded their way through the first set against Madelein Meppelink and Sophie van Gestel, winning it 21-10, but the Dutchwomen put up more of a fight in the second set and the teams were level at 15-15.

It was at that moment that the four women delivered one of the best points seen in the tournament so far, earning a deafening ovation from the 15,000 spectators at Horse Guards Parade, the spectacular venue not far from Big Ben.

With the Brazilians on the attack, the Dutch sprinted across the sand and flung themselves on the ground to successfully save three powerful spikes, regaining the offensive only for the Brazilians to pull off an improbable save and win the point.

"SANDSTORM!" said the screens in the corners of the court.

The Dutch were left splayed on the sand in exhaustion and the Brazilians fell into each other's arms for a bear hug. The crowd cheered and stamped their feet, punch drunk from pop music, exuberant commentary and sunshine.

The Brazilians sealed the set and the match by 21-17. They were impressed with the crowd's response, giving London what in their eyes is the highest compliment.

"I think this part (Horse Guards Parade) is not from London, it's from Brazil. This part it's a little Brazil in London," said Juliana.

The gracious Dutch seemed pleased to have put on a good show.

"We tried, we tried, I crossed the whole court, we were just running, and it was a shame that we didn't make the point. But we made the crowd happy with a nice rally," said Meppelink in a classic example of understatement.