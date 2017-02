LONDON United States pair Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh won their third straight Olympic gold medal in women's beach volleyball by beating compatriots Jennifer Kessy and April Ross 2-0 in the final on Wednesday.

May-Treanor and Walsh, who won 21-16 21-16, took gold in Athens in 2004 and again in Beijing in 2008. No other beach volleyball team, men or women, have retained an Olympic title, let alone won a third.

