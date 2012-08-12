Everton's Barkley determined to achieve double figure target
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is determined to reach double figures in both goals and assists by the end of the Premier League season, the 23-year-old has said.
LONDON Italy beat Bulgaria 3-1 to win the Olympic men's volleyball bronze on Sunday, their fourth volleyball medal in the last five Games.
Captain Cristian Savani top scored for Italy with 23 points in a 25-19 23-25 25-22 25-21 victory.
"Not everyone is able to win an Olympic medal. We have been really good at pulling our teeth from the beginning to the end," Savani told reporters.
Brazil face Russia for the gold medal later on Sunday.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)
Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is determined to reach double figures in both goals and assists by the end of the Premier League season, the 23-year-old has said.
SILVERSTONE, England Force India set their sights on breaking into Formula One's top three at the launch of their new car on Wednesday and hit back at suggestions that they lack the budget to match the manufacturers in a spending 'arms race'.
Liverpool will reap the benefits of their mid-season training camp in Spain when they travel to relegation-threatened Premier League champions Leicester City on Monday, forward Sadio Mane said.