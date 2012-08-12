Italy's Cristian Savani (L) spikes the ball against Bulgaria's Tsvetan Sokolov and Nikolay Nikolov (R) during their men's bronze medal volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Italy's Cristian Savani (top) hits the ball past Bulgaria's Georgi Bratoev during their men's bronze medal volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Italy's Emanuele Birarelli (C) and Cristian Savani (R) celebrate winning their men's bronze medal volleyball match against Bulgaria at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

LONDON Italy beat Bulgaria 3-1 to win the Olympic men's volleyball bronze on Sunday, their fourth volleyball medal in the last five Games.

Captain Cristian Savani top scored for Italy with 23 points in a 25-19 23-25 25-22 25-21 victory.

"Not everyone is able to win an Olympic medal. We have been really good at pulling our teeth from the beginning to the end," Savani told reporters.

Brazil face Russia for the gold medal later on Sunday.

