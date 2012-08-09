West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON The United States reached the final of the Olympic women's volleyball tournament on Thursday with a commanding 3-0 victory over South Korea at Earls Court.
Runners-up to Brazil in 2008, the U.S. team are attempting to win their country's first Olympic gold medal in women's volleyball at the 10th attempt.
The opening 24 points of the match were shared but form 12-12 in the first set the Americans moved away.
With opposite spiker Destinee Hooker beginning to puncture the South Korean defences, the U.S. took the opening set 25-20 and then edged the second 25-22.
South Korea hung on grimly in the third set but could not match the American's offense as they lost it 25-22.
The U.S. will face either reigning champions Brazil or Japan for gold on Saturday.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Michael Holden)
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.