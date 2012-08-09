Destinee Hooker (L rear) celebrates with her team mates Tamari Miyashiro, Jordan Larson (2nd R) and Christa Harmotto (R) after winning their women's semi-final volleyball match against South Korea at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

LONDON The United States reached the final of the Olympic women's volleyball tournament on Thursday with a commanding 3-0 victory over South Korea at Earls Court.

Runners-up to Brazil in 2008, the U.S. team are attempting to win their country's first Olympic gold medal in women's volleyball at the 10th attempt.

The opening 24 points of the match were shared but form 12-12 in the first set the Americans moved away.

With opposite spiker Destinee Hooker beginning to puncture the South Korean defences, the U.S. took the opening set 25-20 and then edged the second 25-22.

South Korea hung on grimly in the third set but could not match the American's offense as they lost it 25-22.

The U.S. will face either reigning champions Brazil or Japan for gold on Saturday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Michael Holden)