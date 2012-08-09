West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON Brazil banished the memory of their poor form early in the tournament to reach the final of the Olympic women's volleyball with an easy victory over Japan at Earls Court on Thursday.
Since losing two pool games, to the U.S. and South Korea, the reigning champions have found their form and were far too classy for Japan, winning 25-18 25-15 25-18 in front of hundreds of their noisy fans decked out in yellow and green.
Jaqueline Carvalho thumped home the winning point to spark wild celebrations as the south Americans set up a repeat of the 2008 Olympic final against the U.S.
Japan will play off against South Korea for the bronze medal.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Williams)
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.