Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L), accompanied by Russia's ambassador to Britain Alexander Yakovenko, walks before attending an interview in London July 28, 2012. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (C) attends the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. Picture taken July 27, 2012. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool

LONDON Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev watched his country's women's volleyball team begin their Olympic quest with a commanding victory over hosts Britain on Saturday.

Medvedev, who is expected to meet British Prime Minister David Cameron in the next few days, attended the opening day of the volleyball event at the Earls Court arena in west London.

Flanked by several security staff, Medvedev joined 15,000 fans to see world champions Russia romp to a 3-0 victory against a British side making their Olympic volleyball debut.

"We knew he would be at the game," Maria Borisenko told reporters. "But more important was the game itself.

"We were really pleased to have him here and he said congratulations to us at the end."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, Editing by Nigel Hunt)