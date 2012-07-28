Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
LONDON Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev watched his country's women's volleyball team begin their Olympic quest with a commanding victory over hosts Britain on Saturday.
Medvedev, who is expected to meet British Prime Minister David Cameron in the next few days, attended the opening day of the volleyball event at the Earls Court arena in west London.
Flanked by several security staff, Medvedev joined 15,000 fans to see world champions Russia romp to a 3-0 victory against a British side making their Olympic volleyball debut.
"We knew he would be at the game," Maria Borisenko told reporters. "But more important was the game itself.
"We were really pleased to have him here and he said congratulations to us at the end."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, Editing by Nigel Hunt)
LONDON England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.
Leicester City captain Wes Morgan has called on his team mates to step up their performances to avoid relegation after the Premier League champions slipped further into trouble after Sunday's defeat at fellow strugglers Swansea City.
MUNICH Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.