Brazil's Thaisa Menezes (L) digs a shot against South Korea during their women's Group B volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Brazil's players react prepare to change sides after losing the second set to South Korea during their women's Group B volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

South Korea's players celebrate after defeating Brazil during their women's Group B volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Brazil's players react after being defeated by South Korea during their women's Group B volleyball match at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

LONDON A shock defeat by South Korea left reigning Olympic champions Brazil hanging on by their fingertips in the women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday but the United States are cruising after victory over China sealed a place in the quarter-finals.

After a demoralising 25-23 25-21 25-21 loss, Brazil, who beat the U.S. in the final in Beijing, are second bottom in Pool B and will almost certainly have to win both their remaining preliminary matches against China and Serbia to survive.

Their only win so far at Earls Court was a five-set thriller against Turkey on Saturday, since when they were beaten by the United States and now the inspired Koreans.

"We didn't play our best match, we played below our level," captain Fabiana told Reuters after receiving a consolation hug by her opposite number Kim Sa-nee in the players' tunnel.

"It's a very delicate moment but now we have two important matches left to try to qualify."

Asked why they are struggling, she said: "It's a combination of things, we have been unable to control our mistakes. We make one mistake and then two or three more follow."

The top four teams from each pool qualify for the quarter-finals but with a match against an impressive Chinese side to come on Friday, the Brazilian fans drifting off into the west London night wore glum expressions.

"It's difficult and we are not used to this situation but we will prepare for the next two games," she said. "We know that if we play well against China we can win."

The United States, looking for their first indoor volleyball women's gold medal, were involved in an entertaining scrap against China, raising their game at the crucial moments.

After taking the opening two hard-fought sets with Megan Hodge and Destiny Hooker firing a battery of spikes, the third turned into an epic with China defending miraculously at times to save six match points.

With a fan dressed as fictional superhero Captain America roaring the U.S. team on they eventually sealed the set 31-29 when Hodge pierced China's defence for the last time.

"It was close but it was a 3-0 win against an incredible team," U.S. captain Lindsey Berg said.

"I'm so proud of my team. China never go away when we play them, it's always a battle. But we kept an even keel and I felt that we when we were down we weren't worried about it."

Veteran Danielle Scott-Arruda made her first appearance of the tournament for the U.S., scoring four points in a cameo role in what is now her fifth Olympic Games.

"We had two come off the bench tonight and that shows anybody in this team can be a starter. We are going to need all 12 players to win the gold."

The U.S. have nine points, South Korea are second on six, alongside China, while Turkey, who enjoyed a comfortable win over Serbia are in fourth spot.

Russia lead Pool A with three wins from three after beating Dominican Republic 3-0 on Wednesday. Italy beat Britain 3-0 and are in second spot, followed by Japan and the hosts.

(Editing by John O'Brien)