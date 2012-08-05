Britain's Maria Bertelli, Elizabeth Reid, Lynne Beattie and Jennifer Taylor (L-R) acknowledge the crowd after losing their women's Group A volleyball match against Japan at Earls Court during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

LONDON Home favourites Britain went out of the women's Olympic volleyball tournament against a far superior Japan, who outclassed them at the net and crucially in ball reception.

Despite some impressive work at the net from Britain's Lynne Beattie and Ciara Michel, the far more experienced Japanese team, ranked fifth in the world versus a British side ranked 69th, took the match in three straight sets 25-19, 25-14, 25-12, with Britain never really posing a threat.

Japanese coach Masayoshi Manabe praised an improving British team at their first top flight international competition and British captain Beattie said she felt the team had met expectations by taking a win off 16th ranked Algeria in GB's second match and putting up a fight against Japan.

"We go away from this tournament feeling like we can stick with the best teams in the world," Beattie told reporters after the match.

Ninth-ranked Russia narrowly defeated fourth-ranked Italy in a see-saw battle for the top of pool A which went to the fifth set. Russia pulled ahead late in the last set to win 15-11. Top scorer Nataliya Gonchorova delivered 33 points over the entire five sets in a match which started with a loss in the first set.

Debut Russian coach Serguey Ovchinnikov told Reuters he delivered firm instructions to his side after the opening set.

"When we lost the first set, we had some problems with our attack," Ovchinnikov` said. "I told them you need to correct your mistakes."

Algeria slid out of the tournament earlier on Sunday after losing three straight sets to 11th ranked Dominican Republic, who advance to the quarter finals of pool A along with Russia, Italy and Japan.

Each point for the hosts received a rousing cheer from the home fans and the team, which stunned volleyball fans with a win in a tournament where they were not expected to take a set, held up a handmade thank you message to the fans who have howled their support and stomped their feet for them at every match.

Still to come in the closing phases, world number one group B leader USA will tussle with eighth-ranked Turkey and defending Olympic champions Brazil meet seventh-ranked Serbia.

Serbia is essentially out after losing all four of its pool B matches, while Turkey and Brazil have each lost two and are fighting for the last of the four qualifying places in group A.

Earlier on Sunday, China squeaked past South Korea 3 sets to 2.

(Reporting by Paul Casciato; editing by Jason Neely)