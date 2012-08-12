Serbia's Filip Filipovic (above) shoots as Montenegro's Boris Zlokovic (L) and Vladimir Gojkovic (R) defend in their men's bronze medal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Montenegro's Aleksandar Radovic (L) shoots as Serbia's Andrija Prlainovic (R) defends during their men's bronze medal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Serbia's Dusko Pijetlovic (L) battles Montenegro's Nikola Janovic (R) for the ball during their men's bronze medal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Serbia head coach Dejan Udovicic reacts as his team met Montenegro during their men's bronze medal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Montenegro's bench celebrates a goal against Serbia during their men's bronze medal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Serbia's Zivko Gocic (L) shoots after getting past Montenegro's Drasko Brguljan (R) during their men's bronze medal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Serbia's team huddles before they met Montenegro in their men's bronze medal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Montenegro's Predrag Jokic (L) shoots as Serbia's Slobodan Soro (C) defends during their men's bronze medal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Serbia's Andrija Prlainovic (L) celebrates a goal as Montenegro's Predrag Jokic (C) and Aleksandar Ivovic (R) look on during their men's bronze medal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

LONDON Serbia won the bronze medal in the Olympic men's water polo on Sunday, beating Montenegro 12-11 in a repeat of the outcome of the third-place match in Beijing.

A late surge from Serbia reversed a three-goal deficit and they scored in the final minute of the game to deny the Montenegrins the medal after a fierce battle which saw referees hand out four red cards to the Serbians.

Croatia and Italy play in the gold medal match later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Matt Falloon)