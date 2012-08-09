U.S. players celebrate their win over Spain in their Women's Gold Medal water polo match during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

LONDON The U.S. beat Spain 8-5 to win the country's first gold medal in women's water polo, going one better than they did in Beijing to finally claim the sport's top prize after 12 years of painful near-misses.

Spain, making their Olympic debut in the women's event, kept up with the pace in the first quarter but were overpowered by a stronger American side from the second quarter and failed to look like a threat again.

American goal scoring ace Maggie Steffens, 19, put away five to cement her status as the tournament's top scorer and a new force to be reckoned with in the women's sport.

The youngster's dazzling display in her first Olympics enabled her veteran Olympian team mates Brenda Villa and Heather Petri to bask in the golden glow at the top of the podium after their three previous Games yielded two silvers and a bronze.

Australia won the bronze medal after beating Hungary 13-11 in the third medal match earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alison Williams)