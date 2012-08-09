West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON The London Olympics was set for its warmest day yet on Thursday, promising familiar conditions for Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake as they prepared for their 200 metre final encounter at 1955 GMT.
Daytime temperatures could reach 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit) in dry, bright weather, Britain's Met Office said.
The evening at the Olympic Park was forecast around 22-23 degrees with a humid feel - a fairly typical Jamaican night for 100 champion Bolt - said Met Office forecaster Dave Britton. "It'll be nothing he's not used to," he added.
High pressure is forecast over London for a few days, he added, with an increased risk of showers for Sunday's marathon and closing finale.
(Reporting by Sara Ledwith; editing by Mark Meadows)
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.