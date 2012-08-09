Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates with second-placed compatriot Yohan Blake (R) after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

LONDON The London Olympics was set for its warmest day yet on Thursday, promising familiar conditions for Jamaicans Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake as they prepared for their 200 metre final encounter at 1955 GMT.

Daytime temperatures could reach 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit) in dry, bright weather, Britain's Met Office said.

The evening at the Olympic Park was forecast around 22-23 degrees with a humid feel - a fairly typical Jamaican night for 100 champion Bolt - said Met Office forecaster Dave Britton. "It'll be nothing he's not used to," he added.

High pressure is forecast over London for a few days, he added, with an increased risk of showers for Sunday's marathon and closing finale.

(Reporting by Sara Ledwith; editing by Mark Meadows)