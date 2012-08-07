Iran's Behdad Salimikordasiabi competes in the men's +105kg Group A clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Iran's Behdad Salimikordasiabi kisses his national flag as he celebrates winning gold in the men's +105kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

LONDON Iran's Behdad Salimikordasiabi won gold in the headline event of the London weightlifting competition to claim the title of strongest man at the Olympics.

The 22-year-old, known as "Salimi", lifted a total of 455kg in the over-105 kilogram weight category, comprising a 208kg snatch lift and a 247kg clean and jerk.

That put him 6kg ahead of silver medallist and fellow countryman Sajjad Anoushiravani Hamlabad who joined him on the platform at the end of the competition to hoist an Iranian flag in front of a raucous crowd.

Russia's Ruslan Albegov won the bronze with 448kg.

Beijing Olympic champion Matthias Steiner did not finish the event after receiving a blow to the head from the falling bar when his arms buckled on a 196kg snatch attempt. Steiner left the stage on his feet, raising a hand to acknowledge the cheers of the crowd.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)