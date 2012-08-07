Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON Iran's Behdad Salimikordasiabi won gold in the headline event of the London weightlifting competition to claim the title of strongest man at the Olympics.
The 22-year-old, known as "Salimi", lifted a total of 455kg in the over-105 kilogram weight category, comprising a 208kg snatch lift and a 247kg clean and jerk.
That put him 6kg ahead of silver medallist and fellow countryman Sajjad Anoushiravani Hamlabad who joined him on the platform at the end of the competition to hoist an Iranian flag in front of a raucous crowd.
Russia's Ruslan Albegov won the bronze with 448kg.
Beijing Olympic champion Matthias Steiner did not finish the event after receiving a blow to the head from the falling bar when his arms buckled on a 196kg snatch attempt. Steiner left the stage on his feet, raising a hand to acknowledge the cheers of the crowd.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.