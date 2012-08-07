Germany's Matthias Steiner is injured while his weights fall during the men's +105kg Group A snatch weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

LONDON Germany's Beijing Olympic champion Matthias Steiner pulled out of the men's super heavyweight weightlifting final on Tuesday after receiving a blow to the head from the falling bar when his arms buckled under a 196kg snatch lift.

Steiner left the stage on his feet, raising a hand to acknowledge the cheers of the crowd but subsequently was withdrawn at the end of the snatch lift round.

(Reporting by William James)