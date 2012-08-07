Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
LONDON Germany's Beijing Olympic champion Matthias Steiner pulled out of the men's super heavyweight weightlifting final on Tuesday after receiving a blow to the head from the falling bar when his arms buckled under a 196kg snatch lift.
Steiner left the stage on his feet, raising a hand to acknowledge the cheers of the crowd but subsequently was withdrawn at the end of the snatch lift round.
(Reporting by William James)
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.