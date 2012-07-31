China's Qingfeng Lin competes on the men's 69Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

LONDON Lin Qingfeng gave China their first men's weightlifting gold of the London Olympics with a comfortable victory in the 69 kilogram division, drawing a standing ovation from a vocal crowd at the ExCel arena.

Lin lifted 11 kg more than silver medallist Triyatno of Indonesia, totalling 344 kg with his best efforts in the explosive snatch lift and the two-stage clean and jerk.

Having already won the competition, the 23-year-old Lin narrowly failed to complete his attempt at a world record clean and jerk.

The bronze medal went to Romanian Razvan Constantin Martin.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Justin Palmer)