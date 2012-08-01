Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Rim Jong Sim of North Korea won the women's 69 kilogram gold medal in the closest fought battle of the Olympic weightlifting competition so far, edging out Romanian Roxana Daniela Cocos with a total weight of 261 kg.
The field was tightly grouped after the first round of snatch lifts, with the top eight lifters separated by just 5 kg but Rim pulled away in the clean and jerk phase to win her country's third weightlifting gold.
Belarus's Maryna Shkermankova took the bronze medal.
(Reporting by William James, Editing by Nigel Hunt)
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Belgian outfit Gent in their last 32, first leg tie on Thursday despite fielding a strong side.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.