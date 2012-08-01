China's Xiaojun Lu (L) celebrates with his coach Wang Baofu his new total world record on the men's 77Kg Group A weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

LONDON China's Lu Xiaojun won gold and broke two world records in the men's weightlifting 77 kg division at the Olympics on Wednesday.

Lu Xiaojun beat his own world record total, set at the world championships three years ago, by 1 kg with an overall weight of 379 kg across the two styles of Olympic lift, including a world record snatch lift of 175 kg

Team mate Lu Haojie took the silver medal with a total of 360 kg despite suffering an injury after his first clean and jerk lift that meant he was unable to go head-to-head with Lu Xiaojun for the gold.

Cuba's Ivan Cambar Rodriguez took the bronze.

