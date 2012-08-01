Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON China's Lu Xiaojun won gold and broke two world records in the men's weightlifting 77 kg division at the Olympics on Wednesday.
Lu Xiaojun beat his own world record total, set at the world championships three years ago, by 1 kg with an overall weight of 379 kg across the two styles of Olympic lift, including a world record snatch lift of 175 kg
Team mate Lu Haojie took the silver medal with a total of 360 kg despite suffering an injury after his first clean and jerk lift that meant he was unable to go head-to-head with Lu Xiaojun for the gold.
Cuba's Ivan Cambar Rodriguez took the bronze.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Belgian outfit Gent in their last 32, first leg tie on Thursday despite fielding a strong side.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.