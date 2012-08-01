Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON China's Lu Xiaojun broke his own men's snatch weightlifting world record for the 77 kg division by lifting 175 kg at the Olympics on Wednesday.
Lu Xiaojun, who set the previous record of 174 kg at the world championships three years ago, planned a further attempt at 177 kg but did not reach the platform in time.
(Reporting by William James; editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Europa League campaign got off to a frustrating start as they were beaten 1-0 by mid-table Belgian outfit Gent in their last 32, first leg tie on Thursday despite fielding a strong side.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.