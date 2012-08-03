Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Adrian Edward Zielinski won Poland's first weightlifting gold of the London Olympics on Friday, edging out Russia's Apti Aukhadov by virtue of his lighter bodyweight after both athletes tied on a total of 385 kilograms.
Iran's Kianoush Rostami won the bronze in the men's 85 kg weight category contest.
Two of the athletes expected to challenge for gold, defending Olympic champion Lu Yong of China and Sourab Moradi of Iran, did not post a total weight after failing to complete a lift in both rounds of the event - the clean and jerk, and the snatch.
DOHA The 2026 soccer World Cup could be split between up to four countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Thursday, announcing the organisation would encourage applications to co-host the tournament.
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.