Poland's Adrian Edward Zielinski (C), Russia's Apti Aukhadov (L) and Iran's Kianoush Rostami pose at the podium of the men's 85Kg weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

LONDON Weightlifter Adrian Zielinski won Poland's first gold of the London Olympics on Friday, edging out Russia's Apti Aukhadov by virtue of his 130 gram lighter bodyweight after both athletes tied on a total of 385 kilograms.

Twenty three year-old Zielinski took advantage of other athletes' failure to complete key lifts during a tight 85 kg weight class contest in which four out of twelve competitors in the evening session failed to finish.

"I was sure I was going to get a medal. But in the last lift I felt a second strength so I just decided to go for it," Zielinski said of his final 211 kg clean and jerk that pushed him to the top of the podium.

Iran's Kianoush Rostami had two attempts at a clean and jerk lift that would have put him in the gold medal position for the men's 85 kg category, but was unable to make the lift and forced to settle for bronze.

Two of the athletes expected to challenge for gold, defending Olympic champion Lu Yong of China and Sourab Moradi of Iran, did not post a total weight after failing to complete a lift in both rounds of the event - the clean and jerk, and the snatch.

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Nigel Hunt)