Kazakhstan's Ilya Ilyin celebrates his new world record on total of the men's 94Kg group weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

LONDON Kazakhstan's Ilya Ilyin won Olympic gold in the men's 94kg weightlifting division on Saturday, setting two world records to overcome the challenge of Russia's Alexandr Ivanov.

Defending champion Ilyin set a record for the clean and jerk lift with 233kg and, when combined with a 185kg snatch lift, also set a world record for the overall total with 418 kg.

The bronze went to Moldova's Anatoli Ciricu.

