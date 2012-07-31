Ibrahimovic coy on Man United contract extension
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
LONDON Kazakhstan's Maiya Maneza won weightlifting gold in the women's 63 kilogram class, fighting off the Russian world champion Svetlana Tsarukaeva and racking up her country's third gold medal of the London Games.
Maneza's best lifts in the snatch and the clean and jerk styles totalled 245 kilograms, a new Olympic record total that forced Russia's Tsarukaeva into silver medal position.
Canada's Christine Girard won the bronze, and her country's first women's weightlifting medal, with a total of 236 kg.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Ed Osmond)
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has yet to commit his future to the Premier League club despite the Swede saying he has fulfilled the requirements needed to extend his contract.
ST MORITZ, Switzerland Switzerland's Luca Aerni dethroned Austrian Marcel Hirscher by the slimmest of margins to win men's combined gold on softening home snow at the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says Saturday's improved performance in the 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur was a team effort and not solely down to the return to form of Senegalese striker Sadio Mane.