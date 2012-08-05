China's Zhou Lulu salutes after completing her three attempts and winning the women's +75kg group A clean and jerk weightlifting competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

LONDON China's Zhou Lulu won gold and set a world record in the women's super heavyweight Olympic weightlifting competition on Sunday, coming out on top after a record-breaking head-to-head battle with Russia's Tatiana Kashirina.

In the first of the two lifting rounds Kashirina completed a 151 kg snatch lift that surpassed her own previous world record for the over-75 kg category by 3 kg, giving her a 5 kg lead at the halfway stage.

But Zhou overhauled her with a superior performance in the clean and jerk, where she lifted an Olympic record 187 kg that also gave her the world record for the combined total across both styles of lift, with 333 kg.

Kashirina won the silver, just 1 kg behind, while Armenia's Hripsime Khurshudyan took the bronze with a total of 294 kg.

