Gold medallist Italy's Niccolo Campriani poses at the men's 50m rifle shooting from 3 positions victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Brazil's Arthur Nabarrete Zanetti celebrates winning a gold medal in the men's gymnastics rings final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aliya Mustafina of Russia bites her gold medal during the women's gymnastics asymmetric bars victory ceremony in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Yang Hak Seon of South Korea celebrates with his gold medal in the men's gymnastics vault victory ceremony in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Australia's Tom Slingsby is carried by team mates after winning the gold medal in the men's Laser sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Yang Hak Seon of South Korea celebrates with his coach after winning a gold medal in the men's gymnastics vault final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aliya Mustafina (C) of Russia celebrates winning a gold medal with silver medallist He Kexin (R) of China and bronze medallist Elizabeth Tweddle of Britain at the women's gymnastics asymmetric bars final in the North Greenwich Arena during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Silver medallist Italy's Massimo Fabbrizi poses with compatriot Jessica Rossi (L), who won the gold in the women's shooting trap event on Saturday, at the men's trap shooting victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Royal Artillery Barracks August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

China's Xu Lijia celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win gold medal of the women's Laser Radial class during the medal race at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Silver medallist Netherlands' Marit Bouwmeester, gold medallist China's Xu Lijia and bronze medallist Belgium's Evi Van Acker (L-R) pose during the women's Laser Radial sailing race victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England August 6, 2012. . REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Britain's Jason Kenny stands with his gold medal during the victory ceremony after the track cycling men's sprint gold finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Britain's Peter Charles rides Vindicat celebrating his team's gold medal win during the equestrian team jumping competition in Greenwich Park at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Britain's Jason Kenny (red helmet) celebrates defeating France's Gregory Bauge during the track cycling men's sprint gold finals at the Velodrome during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. Kenny won 2 runs to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Kazakhstan's Ilya Ilyin (C) holds his gold medal for the men's 94kg group weightlifting competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games, after his arrival to Almaty August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Iran's Omid Haji Noroozi bites his gold medal on podium of the Men's 60Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Ukraine's Oleksiy Torokhtiy celebrates as he wins gold after a successful lift in the men's 105kg Group A weightlifting clean and jerk competition at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Russia's Alan Khugaev poses at the podium with his gold medal of the Men's 84Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Belarus' Nadzeya Ostapchuk reacts after receiving her gold medal in the women's shot put victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Cuba's Mijain Lopez Nunez celebrates with his gold medal at the podium of the Men's 120Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Grenada's Kirani James, who won gold, walks next to third placed Trinidad and Tobago's Lalonde Gordon (R) after the men's 400m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Venezuelan fencer Ruben Limardo Gascon poses with his gold medal after winning the men's epee fencing competition at the London 2012 Olympic Games, during his welcoming ceremony at Simon Bolivar International Airport in Caracas August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Jennifer Suhr of the U.S. holds her national flag after winning the women's pole vault final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jamaica's Usain Bolt kisses his gold medal during the men's 100m victory ceremony during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Jennifer Suhr of the U.S. competes in the women's pole vault final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva reacts during the women's pole vault final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Puerto Rico's Javier Culson kisses his bronze medal during the men's 400m hurdles victory ceremony at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Dominican Republic's Felix Sanchez reacts after he won the men's 400m hurdles final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON Felix Sanchez of the Dominican Republic recaptured the Olympic 400 metres hurdles title at the age of 34, eight years after he first won it, on a second successive golden night for Caribbean runners at the London Games.

Sanchez was convulsed with sobs and tears streamed down his face as he stood on the victor's podium after holding off Michael Tinsley of the United States.

"No one expected this. A lot of people said I should retire but I stuck with it. They'll all be celebrating now," said Sanchez. After finishing, he took out and kissed a picture of his grandmother Lillian, who died during the Beijing Olympics.

On a tough night for defending Olympic champions, 33-year-old American Angelo Taylor came fifth, failing in his attempt to become the first man to win three titles in the event after gold in 2000 and 2008.

Yelena Isinbayeva of Russia, bidding for a third successive gold medal in the women's pole vault, could only manage bronze behind Jennifer Suhr of the United States who went one better than her silver medal in Beijing, and Yarisley Silva of Cuba.

Isinbayeva never looked comfortable on a chilly, rainy evening. After missing at 4.55 metres, she cleared the next two notches at 4.65 and 4.70 but could not improve on that mark, ending 5 cm short of her rivals.

Valerie Adams of New Zealand, also a victor in 2008, was pushed into second place in the women's shot put by Nadzeya Ostapchuk of Belarus, the 2005 world champion.

Russian world champion Yuliya Zaripova won the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase, leading from the start and storming across the line well clear of Tunisia's Habiba Ghribi and Ethiopia's Sofia Assefa.

"It was easy to win this gold, I was very confident about winning. I'm very good at steeplechase," she told reporters, grinning from ear to ear.

"Towards the end I saw the scoreboard, I could hear the roar in the stadium but I kept my concentration to the very end."

Two 19-year-olds took gold and silver in the men's 400 metres, with Kirani James of Grenada powering through ahead of Luguelin Santos of the Dominican Republic.

Javier Culson took bronze in the hurdles to become the first Puerto Rican to win an Olympic athletics medal.

OVATION FOR BOLT

There were huge cheers and an explosion of flashbulbs around the 80,000-capacity stadium when Usain Bolt leapt onto the podium to receive his gold medal for winning Sunday night's 100 metres final in an Olympic record 9.63 seconds.

The gangly Jamaican sprinter will run in the 200m heats on Tuesday, bidding to become the first man to win two golds at that distance and cement his place as unquestionably the greatest sprinter in history.

On Sunday night he appeared in no great rush to turn his attention to the 200, as newspaper pictures showed him celebrating his gold with friends at 3 a.m.

Hundreds of Bolt fans in his home country had braved the wind and heavy rain of a gathering tropical storm to watch outdoor screenings of the 100m final.

In other action on Tuesday, women's 100m hurdles world champion Sally Pearson is favourite to improve on the silver she took in Beijing.

The Australian, who holds the event's fastest performance since 1992 (12.28 seconds), is likely to face competition from American duo Lolo Jones, best remembered for stumbling in the final while favourite in Beijing, and defending Olympic champion Dawn Harper.

Kenya's Asbel Kiprop, the world's fastest man over 1500m this year, will have one thing on his mind in London -- to win the event properly. The world champion has often expressed his dissatisfaction at taking Olympic gold in Beijing after Rashid Ramzi was stripped of his title for a doping offence.

Algerian Taoufik Makhloufi, who beat Kiprop in Sunday's semi-final, was provisionally thrown out of the Games for not trying hard enough in an 800m heat, but later reinstated.

Makhloufi had not planned to run in the 800m heats, but the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said his team had failed to withdraw him in time and he had to compete.

When he stepped off the track after jogging round for half a lap, the athletics referee disqualified him from all further events for not making a bona fide effort.

His team said he had a knee injury. The IAAF later said in a statement his disqualification had been revoked after a review of medical evidence.

Italy's reigning Olympic 50km walk champion Alex Schwazer was excluded from the Games for failing a doping test, Italian state broadcaster RAI reported. And American judoka Nick Delpopolo was barred after testing positive for marijuana, which he blamed on unwittingly eating a "hash brownie".

Away from the athletics stadium, South Korea and Brazil celebrated their first ever gold medals in gymnastics.

Yang Hak-seon won the men's vault with his spectacular triple-twisting front somersault. Brazil's Arthur Zanetti flexed his bulging biceps to topple China's 2008 Olympic champion Chen Yibing and secure victory in the men's rings.

Aliya Mustafina upset the favourites in the women's asymmetric bars to collect Russia's first gymnastics gold of the Games.

Omid Noroozi became Iran's second winner in two days in wrestling, and waiter Giovanni Cernogoraz served up a gold for Croatia when he overcame tears and Italy's Massimo Fabbrizi in a shootoff to win the men's trap shooting event.

After 10 days of competition, China lead the overall medals table with 31 golds, with the United States close behind on 29.

Hosts Britain lie third with 18 after picking up wins in team show jumping and for Jason Kenny in the track cycling sprint.

(Writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)