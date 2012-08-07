France's Steeve Guenot (in red) fights with South Korea's Hyeonwoo Kim on the semifinals of the Men's 66 / 96 Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

LONDON South Korea's Kim Hyeonwoo won his country's first wrestling gold of the London Games on Tuesday with a powerful victory in the Greco-Roman 66kg final.

Kim beat Hungary's Tamas Lorincz in two rounds without dropping a point.

To huge cheers in a packed wrestling arena, Kim bowed down in the middle of the mat and kissed his country's flag.

The South Korean, who fought the final with a badly swollen right eye, narrowly beat the 2008 Olympic champion Steeve Guenot of France in the semi-finals.

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Michael Holden)