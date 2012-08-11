Azerbaijan's Toghrul Asgarov reacts after defeating Russia's Besik Kudukhov on the final of the Men's 60Kg Freestyle wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

LONDON Azerbaijan's Toghrul Asgarov won a surprise gold in the 60kg freestyle wrestling final at the Olympics on Saturday.

He easily beat hot favourite Besik Kudukhov, the Russian world champion and a bronze medal winner at Beijing in 2008.

Asgarov did not drop a point, comfortably winning the first two rounds of the three round bout. His coach hoisted him on his shoulders and they ran a lap of honour around the wrestling mat.

The victory gave Azerbaijan their first wrestling gold of the London Games.

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Ken Ferris)