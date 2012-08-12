LONDON American wrestler Jake Varner won the 96kg freestyle gold at the London Olympics on Sunday.

He beat Valerii Andriitsev of Ukraine to give the United States their second wrestling gold of the London Games.

Varner, who came third in last year's world championships, sank to his knees at the end of the bout as supporters in the packed arena roared and waved the Stars and Stripes.

