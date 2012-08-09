West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON Japan's Saori Yoshida won a third consecutive Olympic gold in the women's 55kg freestyle wrestling at the London Games on Thursday.
She beat Canada's Tonya Verbeek, who won bronze in Beijing and silver in Athens, without dropping a point.
Hundreds of Japanese supporters erupted at the end of the match and Yoshida did a backflip across the mat and playfully threw one of her coaches to the floor.
One of Japan's most successful athletes, Yoshida has never lost an Olympic or world championship bout.
She won gold in Beijing and Athens in the 55kg class, the second lightest Olympic category.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Michael Holden)
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.