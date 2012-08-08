Japan's Kaori Icho reacts after defeating China's Ruixue Jing on the final of the Women's 63Kg Greco-Roman wrestling at the ExCel venue during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

LONDON Japan's Kaori Icho cruised to her third successive Olympic gold in the 63kg women's freestyle wrestling at the London Olympics on Wednesday.

She easily beat China's Jing Ruixue to complete a hat-trick of golds after success in Beijing in 2008 and Athens in 2004, when women first competed in Olympic wrestling.

Icho, wearing a bright red leotard emblazoned with a roaring tiger's head, waved to the hundreds of Japanese supporters in the packed wrestling arena.

A seven-time world champion, Icho had been the clear favourite to retain her title in the second heaviest Olympic weight class.

(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)