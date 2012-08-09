West Brom must set sights on European place, says Evans
West Bromwich Albion cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal in the Premier League as they push for a possible European spot, defender Johnny Evans has said.
LONDON Russia's Natalia Vorobieva won gold in the women's 72kg freestyle wrestling at the London Olympics on Thursday, beating the reigning world champion in the final.
The Russian upset the odds to beat Bulgaria's Stanka Zlateva Hristova, winner of five world titles and silver in Beijing in 2008.
Vorobieva, a three-time world junior champion, had beaten 2008 Olympic champion Wang Jiao of China in the semi-finals.
It was the fourth and final women's freestyle wrestling medal of the London Games.
(Reporting by Peter Griffiths; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Stoke City winger Ibrahim Afellay is uncertain where he will ply his trade next season, as there has been no movement in terms of extending his contract beyond the current campaign with the Premier League club.
Mark Warburton denied on Wednesday that he resigned as manager of Rangers last week and said the Scottish Premiership club had yet to explain why it gave that reason for his exit.