Australia's Tom Slingsby sails during the tenth race of the Laser sailing class at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

WEYMOUTH, England Four-time world champion sailor Tom Slingsby led the medal race for gold in the Laser sailing on Monday to fulfil an Olympic dream after 12 years of preparation.

The 27-year-old Australian was 14 points ahead of his Cypriot challenger Pavlos Kontides as the two prepared to go head to head in the final race over the tricky Nothe medal course.

Kontides was assured of achieving his country's first Olympic medal since Cyprus became an independent sporting nation in 1987.

Slingsby's disappointment from the 2008 Beijing Games where he finished 22nd was put behind him over the last week.

"I feel 10 times better. I lost my Olympic dream after China and knew I didn't want that feeling again," he told reporters.

"This has been a long journey with 12 years of preparation."

Kontides sailed into his country's sporting history with a 21-point lead over third-placed Rasmus Myrgren of Sweden as they entered the medal race.

The Swede was looking to achieve a second sailing medal for his country after their gold medal in the Star class on Sunday.

Myrgren narrowly missed a medal in Beijing.

Breathing down Myrgren's neck only one point adrift was Kontides' friend and sparring partner Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia who slipped from third place after a poor final qualifying race.

Slingsby's medal was Australia's first in the sailing events so far after four classes were completed on Monday. Britain's 2008 gold medallist Paul Goodison suffering from a back injury and was set to finish in sixth position.

(Editing by Mark Meadows)