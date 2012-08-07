Budapest 2024 snub highlights need for Olympic changes, insiders say
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
WEYMOUTH, England Spaniard Marina Alabau Neira won the Olympic RS:X windsurfing women's gold medal on Tuesday.
Tuuli Petaja of Finland won the silver medal and Zofia Noceti-Klepacka of Poland the bronze.
(Writing by Ori Lewis)
Budapest's withdrawal from bidding for the 2024 summer Olympics, a process already marred by a string of exits, highlights the need for changes to the Games model, insiders say.
SILVERSTONE, England Lewis Hamilton declared his new Mercedes "pretty awesome" on Thursday after lapping a blustery Silverstone circuit in the car he hopes will secure him a fourth Formula One world championship.
LONDON Mauricio Pochettino is the perfect manager to help Tottenham Hotspur balance paying for a new stadium with challenging for the Premier League title over the next few seasons, according to former club captain Gary Mabbutt.