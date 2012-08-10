Australia's Mathew Belcher and Malcolm Page celebrate as they cross the finish line to win gold in the men's 470 sailing class during the medal race at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Weymouth and Portland, southern England, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

WEYMOUTH, England Australia asserted their dominance in Olympic sailing with a third gold on Friday and the expectation of a fourth on Saturday as the 2012 Games regatta nears its conclusion after two weeks of fluctuating winds and fortunes.

The triple world champion team of Mathew Belcher and Malcolm Page bowed out as a pair in style, crowning Page's 15 years of competition in the 470 racing dinghy with his second gold medal.

"The last four years have been the most rewarding of my whole sailing career", Page said.

"This is the eighth regatta in a row that we've won. I was asked after the 2008 Games by Mat (Belcher) to continue and I said then I would retire from the 470s after these Games."

Belcher said his inspiration for competing had been watching Page win gold in 2008, and confirmed he intended to sail with a new partner at the 2016 Olympics.

Belcher and Page hailed their Australian coach Victor Kovalenko - their win on Friday gave him a sixth 470 gold medal as a coach.

Australia's fourth gold was expected on Saturday in the women's match racing final after Olivia Price, Nina Curtis and Lucinda Whitty continued their almost perfect Olympic performance with a semi-final win in dramatic fashion against Finland in the Elliott 6-metre keelboat.

In dying winds over the last 100 metres of the third race of a curtailed best-of-five semi-final, the Aussies were in a photo finish for first place.

Australia's Tom Slingsby had already picked up gold in the men's laser and countrymen Nathan Outteridge and Iain Jensen took the 49er title.

New Zealand picked up gold in the women's 470 class leaving their British rivals who were joint first with the Kiwis at the start of the medal race well behind.

"It's been the start of another good time for New Zealand as the Kiwis have brought home the medals this year", skipper Jo Aleh said proudly. "And this is just the beginning."

The New Zealand men won silver in the men's 49er skiff.

RIO BRAVO

The Dutch team won bronze in the 470, making Lobke Berkhout her country's most decorated woman sailor in the Olympic class as she and Lisa Westerhof narrowly took third place by one point over France's Camille Lecointre and Mathilde Geron despite coming behind the French in the medal race in sixth place.

Berkhout did not rule out continuing down to Rio but her international airline pilot partner Westerhof said she would be retiring to continue her career.

Argentina increased the number of nations winning podium positions with bronze in the men's 470 taking the tally to 15 out of the 63 competitors. The veteran Argentine crew Juan de la Fuente was sailing in his fourth Olympics.

His Argentine skipper Lucas Calabrese said after the race he would "try very hard to get Juan to continue with him to the Rio Games".

In the other semi-final of the women's match racing, Spain also pulled off the narrowest of victories over Russia in their curtailed best of five races.

The Spanish team of Tamara Echegoyen Dominguez, Sofia Toro Prieto Puga and Angela Pumariega Menendez won the third race against Russia's Ekaterina Skudina, Elena Siuzeva and Elena Oblova in dying winds after the third race in both the semi-finals had been moved into the Portland Harbour course from the popular Nothe short medal course.

Playoffs for the fifth to eighth places in the women's match racing were decided on Thursday by the order in which the teams finished their round robin series due to lack of wind on Thursday and no reserve day available.

The United States, France, Britain and the Netherlands finished in that order.

