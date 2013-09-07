BUENOS AIRES Tokyo was awarded the 2020 summer Olympics on Saturday, beating Istanbul in the final round of voting. Madrid was eliminated in the first round.

Here are the votes of the International Olympic Committee members in each round of the voting.

Round 1:

Tokyo 42

Istanbul 26

Madrid 26

Tiebreak round:

Istanbul 49

Madrid 45

Round 2:

Tokyo 60

Istanbul 36

