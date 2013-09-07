Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
BUENOS AIRES Tokyo was awarded the 2020 summer Olympics on Saturday, beating Istanbul in the final round of voting. Madrid was eliminated in the first round.
Here are the votes of the International Olympic Committee members in each round of the voting.
Round 1:
Tokyo 42
Istanbul 26
Madrid 26
Tiebreak round:
Istanbul 49
Madrid 45
Round 2:
Tokyo 60
Istanbul 36
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.