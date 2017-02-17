Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
BUDAPEST Hungarian political movement Momentum has collected over 266,000 signatures to force a referendum on Budapest's 2024 Olympic bid, its chairman said on Friday, well above the minimum number of signatures required to put the matter to a vote.
Andras Fekete-Gyor made the comment in a news conference.
The movement has gathered 266,151 signatures, according to information on its Facebook page.
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.
BARCELONA Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is closing in on a third consecutive mandate until 2021, with no candidate having declared his intention to challenge him in the election two days before Sunday's deadline.