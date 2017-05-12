Facilities at the University of Southern California would be used as the Main Press Center as the International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission tours LA 2024's bid for the Summer 2024 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Newly constructed student housing at the University of Southern California would be used as media housing as the International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission tours LA 2024's bid for the Summer 2024 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Student housing at UCLA that would be used for the Athletes Village as LA 2024 hosts a media tour of the campus in their bid for the Summer 2024 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Newly constructed student cafeteria at the University of Southern California would be used for the media as the International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission tours LA 2024's bid for the Summer 2024 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is shown after a tour by the International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission as LA 2024 bids for the Summer 2024 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tennis courts at UCLA that would be a part of the the Athletes Village is shown as LA 2024 hosts a media tour of the campus in their bid for the Summer 2024 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Pool facilities at UCLA that would be a part of the the Athletes Village is shown as LA 2024 hosts a media tour of the campus in their bid for the Summer 2024 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Street signs point in multiple directions at UCLA for the Athletes Village as LA 2024 hosts a media tour of the campus in their bid for the Summer 2024 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 11, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A general view of a swimming pool at the Sunset Canyon Recreational Center on the UCLA campus. the facility is a proposed practice site for the 2024 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

May 11, 2017; Santa Monica CA, USA; Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti (R) and LA2024 bid chairman Casey Wasserman (L) speak about the 2024 Los Angeles Olympic Games bid at press conference at the Annenbuerg Community Beach House at Santa Monica State Beach. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission Chairman Patrick Baumann tours the campus at UCLA that LA 2024 would use as the athletes village in their bid for the Summer 2024 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

May 11, 2017; Santa Monica CA, USA; LA2024 bid chairman Casey Wasserman (L) and Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti (R) present IOC evaluation commission chairman Patrick Baumann (second from left) and IOC executive director Christophe Dubi (second from right) with 2024 Los Angeles Olympic Games logo surfboard at the press conference at the Annenbuerg Community Beach House at Santa Monica State Beach. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

International Olympic Committee Evaluation Commission Chairman Patrick Baumann (L) and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti play a little basketball as they tour the Staples Center, home of the Los Angles Lakers, for the LA 2024 bid for the Summer 2024 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

LOS ANGELES The International Olympic Committee's Evaluation Commission got the full Los Angeles experience on Thursday, playing basketball at the Staples Center, hitting Santa Monica beach and negotiating the city's notorious traffic.

After spending Wednesday indoors hearing presentations from Los Angeles 2024 bid officials, the commission and a media caravan fanned out across the 'City of Angels' for a tour of proposed venues, many of which are already in place.

"On the logistics side there were a lot of 'WOW' moments," Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti told reporters. "The Olympics asked us not to buff the city up.

"This is Hollywood. We could have had the best show, the cutest kids lining the streets, we could have had the most amazing fireworks, but we didn't change a single thing.

"We didn't go out of our way to show a city that's any different than the city we know."

The commission, headed by Swiss Patrick Baumann, got an early start after a glitzy party on Wednesday evening hosted by LA2024 bid chief Casey Wasserman at his home.

Hollywood flexed its celebrity muscle at the party with an A-list lineup that included Sylvester Stallone, Kobe Bryant and billionaire Steve Ballmer, owner of the Los Angeles Clippers and former Microsoft CEO.

'LEGACY VALUE'

The day began with IOC members and bid officials playing a little basketball at the iconic Staples Center and finished under a glorious California sunset at Santa Monica, where the 2024 beach volleyball competition would be staged in the shadow of the iconic pier.

There were stops at UCLA, where student residences would be renovated and transformed into an Athletes Village, and the Memorial Coliseum which anchored both the 1932 and 1984 Summer Games and would be a centrepiece again should LA beat out Paris, the only other city in the running, for the 2024 Olympics.

"Today's visit underscored one particular point, which is the legacy value of hosting the Games," said Baumann. "We saw that the 1984 Games, whether it was venues or people, impacted their lives."

The commission, which was split into three groups, was also treated to a first-hand look at LA's infamous freeway system and traffic which is one of the major question marks hanging over what LA2024 officials are touting as a "no risk bid".

Garcetti has said a "transport revolution" was underway in a city as well-known for its gridlock as the sun and surf.

Los Angeles has an extensive metro system already in place and is adding 15 new lines after voters in November passed a measure dedicating $120 billion over the next 40 years to improve public transportation.

"We've also been able to get a sense of the distances between the various venues and that's been extremely useful for the commission to feel this, live it," said Baumann.

"I would say we did not have any particular traffic issues in any of the three groups."

The commission wraps up the visit on Friday before heading to Paris where that bid will be put under the Olympic microscope. A report will then be distributed to IOC members in July.

