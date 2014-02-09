ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Matthias Mayer thanked destiny for his victory in the men's Olympic downhill race on Sunday and said it lifted the pressure on an Austrian team that failed to win a single alpine skiing medal in Vancouver four years ago.

"My mother is very religious. She believes in this and of course I was brought up like that. It's a little bit easier for me if I think that way: that everything turns out how it should," Mayer told reporters.

The 23-year-old has never finished higher than fifth in a World Cup race, but took an immediate liking to the testing Rosa Khutor descent from the first training session.

"The set-up, the curves and terrain suited me very well and I knew I could be really fast," said the Austrian, who placed third in Thursday's practice and fastest on Friday, before taking a break while his rivals trained on Saturday.

He became the first Austrian men's Olympic downhill winner since Fritz Strobl in 2002, and one of a series of outsiders who have emerged from relative obscurity to capture the coveted downhill title.

Eleventh out of the starting gate, the spiky-haired Mayer watched with an ever-widening grin as pre-race favourites Bode Miller of the United States and Axel Lund Svindal of Norway both failed to match him. Christof Innerhofer of Italy fell just six-hundredths of a second short to take the silver medal.

"Everybody knew Bode could be the Olympic winner today, but I knew in the last two intermediate times I can be very fast, therefore I stopped my training yesterday and saved some power for today, and I think that was good and that was very important for me today," Mayer said.

His victory wiped out the memory of Austria's collective failure in Canada in 2010.

"I think it's very important and takes a lot of pressure of the team," he said.

Mayer is the son of 1988 super-G silver medallist Helmut, and comes from Carinthia, the same region as Strobl and 1976 champion Franz Klammer.

Despite his fatalistic approach, he described his victory as unbelievable. "I'd only dreamed of this, and now the dream has come true."

