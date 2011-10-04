South Korea's Im Dong-Hyun fires an arrow during their match against Australia in the men's team qualifying round during the London Archery Classic at Lord's Cricket Ground in London October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Most South Koreans are blissfully unaware of cricket's intricacies but Im Dong-hyun is clearly inspired by the aura of the sport's spiritual home, having set a second world record in two days at the test event for the 2012 Olympic archery event.

Arcing arrows into a target 70 metres across the Lord's pitch with ease, Im and team mates Kim Woojin and Oh Jin Hyek scored 233 points in a quarter-final win over Australia as a smattering of invited fans and curious Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members and officials watched on Tuesday.

It was a taste of what can be expected next July when, for a week, this bastion of Englishness, will become the temporary home of a sport dating back to medieval times and which returned to Olympic fold in 1972 after a 52-year absence.

Im, who remarkably can barely see the concentric rings on the targets, let alone the melon-sized gold centre, so bad is his eyesight, will be bidding for a third Olympic gold medal next year and his accuracy so far bodes well for his chances.

"This is a fantastic place for an archery competition and I'm extremely happy with the world records," Im told Reuters as he warmed up on the Lord's nursery pitch where on Monday he beat his own 72-arrow world record of 691 points by two points in the rankings round.

"It's very historic stadium and a real honour to be here. I expect that next year's Olympic Games will be perfect and I'm looking forward to it very much," added Im, who began with six perfect 10s. "I think it's possible we can make a score of 237 in the future."

Lord's is one of the iconic venues that helped tipped the vote in London's favour in 2005 and while archery will have no permanent physical legacy once bows and arrows have been replaced by bats and balls next August, the sport's organisers are thrilled to be handed such a stage.

"If they had put us in a football stadium with no tradition we would have not been happy," Tom Dielen, secretary general of governing body World Archery told Reuters from inside the space-age media centre looming over the pitch.

HECTIC SCHEDULE

"But here in this iconic venue we are very happy. It's a balance. Should we have built a venue for a sport that has no real future and then torn it down three years later?

"For me the legacy will be a human one and Lord's is the perfect option and the world records show that this field is perfect for shooting. The weather we can't do much about but rain will definitely not stop play, not like in cricket. We keep shooting in all weathers, except lightning."

Spain's gold medallist from 1992 Juan Carlos Holgado, the event director, said Lord's would raise archery's profile.

"The venue is amazing and we are very fortunate and lucky to be here," he said during an archery try-out session for journalists.

"Spectators will be able to touch the sport and experience it next year. They will have a chance to fire arrows and that is a great job by LOCOG to promote the sport here."

Lord's will be handed over to the London Organising Committee (LOCOG) on July 2 next year when work will begin to install the 5,000-seats on the playing area in time for the start of competition on July 27 -- the day of the opening ceremony.

Once the 128 athletes have departed, the ground will be restored in time for a cricket test match between England and South Africa starting on August 16.

It promises to be a hectic schedule for MCC's head of cricket John Stephenson but he is confident there will be no disruptions to the schedule.

"It's going to be interesting," the former Essex all-rounder told Reuters. "We will have just two weeks to get it ready for the South Africa test. We will wait until the end of the season to re-lay the outfield. It will still be smooth but maybe won't be looking 100 percent what fans are used to.

"But anything different like this has to be embraced and the impact on the ground will be minimal."

