NAIROBI Kenyan 800 metres world record holder David Rudisha will run the 4 x 400 at the Olympics as well as his speciality distance if the country are confirmed for the event in London, Athletics Kenya (AK) said on Friday.

AK Secretary General David Okeyo told Reuters Rudisha had been included in Kenya's 4 x 400 team for the African championships in Benin later this month.

"We are ranked eighth among the 16 countries slotted to make the relay teams at the Olympics but we must remain in that bracket until July 2 when the IAAF (world athletics governing body) will confirm the countries for the Olympics," Okeyo said.

Rudisha's father, Daniel, was in the Kenyan 4 x 400 metres team that won a silver medal at the Olympic Games in Mexico City in 1968.

Double world champion Vivian Cheruiyot has her sights sets on running both the 5,000 and 10,000 metres in London after qualifying for the team over the longer distance with victory in the national trials.

Cheruiyot, 28, who took both titles at last year's world championships, won in 32:24.52. Joyce Chepkirui was second with world silver medallist Sally Kipyego crossing the line in third.

"It is never easy to win at the Kenyan trials," Cheruiyot told reporters.

"Now I want to focus on the 5,000 metres (trials) next week."

Former world champion Linet Masai dropped out of the trials with two laps to go after struggling to keep pace with the leaders.

AK said Cheruiyot and Chepkirui would run the 10,000 at the Olympics with a third athlete yet to be selected.

The final team selection will be made on June 23.

The Olympics open on July 27.

(Editing by Tom Bartlett)