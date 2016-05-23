Kenyan runner Johana Kariankei, 24, poses by his shop which sells athletic souvenirs in Iten, western Kenya, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Disabled long and middle distance Kenyan runner Hillary Tarus, 26, prepares to train on a track at the Moi University campus in Eldoret, western Kenya, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Disabled Kenyan runner Egla Musop Jebichii, 28, who is partially blind, prepares for her morning training session at her home in Iten, western Kenya, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Disabled Kenyan runner Egla Musop Jebichii, 28, who is partially blind, prepares for her morning training session from her home in Iten, western Kenya, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Athletes exercise in the early morning in Iten, near the town of Eldoret, western Kenya, March 21, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Professional athletes rest at the end of the day, just after a training session, in a training camp in Iten, western Kenya, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Disabled javelin thrower Nelly Jeptoo Sile, 42, demonstrates how she practices with a home made wooden javelin, in her home in Turbo, western Kenya, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Kenyan long distance runner Thomas Pkemei Longosiwa, 27, poses in his room at a training camp in Iten, western Kenya, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

An elephant statue stands next to the Kerio View, a hotel and training camp mostly used for foreign athletes training in Iten, western Kenya, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Athletes run on a road during a half marathon near the town of Eldoret in western Kenya, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

An athlete runs on a road during a half marathon near the town of Eldoret in western Kenya, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A general view shows part of the escarpment of the Great Rift Valley near the town of Iten in western Kenya, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

A woman walks past a sign on a public road welcoming people to the town of Iten, western Kenya, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Athletes run through a tea plantation during a national half marathon in the Nandi Hills, near the town of Eldoret in western Kenya, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

ITEN, Kenya In Kenya's western town of Iten, known as the "Home of Champions" for drawing runners to train from around the world, athletes rise to pound the track and dirt roads at dawn.

Kenyan athletics stars such as marathon world record holder Dennis Kimetto and Olympic 800 metre champion David Rudisha have slogged through their race preparations here, as well as Britain’s double Olympic and world champion Mo Farah and a host of others.

At 2,400 metres (7,900 feet), the altitude makes Iten an ideal location for established middle- and long-distance racers to build their endurance and stamina.

The town also draws less experienced athletes aspiring for glory in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in August, and disabled sportsmen and women aiming to compete in the Paralympics.

"I hope to be able to participate in the Rio Olympics this year," said Thomas Pkemei, a 27-year-old runner in one Iten camp who is getting ready for Kenya's qualifying contests next month.

"The biggest obstacle is to keep on working to improve your ability and to overcome your injuries when they do happen," said Pkemei, Kenyan champion for the 5,000 metres in 2007.

Some athletes choose to make the town their full-time residence, like Egla Musop Jebichii, 28, a partially blind runner who will join the Kenyan team in the Paralympics. She lives with her husband and five-year-old son.

She previously ran in London's 2012 Paralympics.

Others start small businesses to support themselves. Johana Kariankei lives in a training camp and sells souvenirs to foreign athletes there.

When not at his stall, he takes to the green open fields and dirt tracks around Iten to run. But better facilities would help, he said.

"We need good tracks to train in. This is the responsibility of the government to provide."

(Reporting by Siegfried Modola; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)