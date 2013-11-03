Australian Nathan Baggaley celebrates his victory in the men's K1, 500 metres race during the flat water Canoe and Kayak World Championship in Zagreb August 28, 2005. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Australian dual Olympic silver medal-winning kayaker Nathan Baggaley has been arrested following a drug bust, local media reported on Sunday.

Australian Federal Police, investigating amphetamine trafficking, arrested the 37-year-old Baggaley and another person on Friday in northern New South Wales.

Baggaley, who won two silver medals in the 2004 Athens Olympics, faces seven charges, including manufacturing and producing a prohibited drug, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) news agency reported.

He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in a Lismore court on Monday.

