Maguire confident Tigers can claw out of danger
Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.
Australian dual Olympic silver medal-winning kayaker Nathan Baggaley has been arrested following a drug bust, local media reported on Sunday.
Australian Federal Police, investigating amphetamine trafficking, arrested the 37-year-old Baggaley and another person on Friday in northern New South Wales.
Baggaley, who won two silver medals in the 2004 Athens Olympics, faces seven charges, including manufacturing and producing a prohibited drug, the Australian Associated Press (AAP) news agency reported.
He has been remanded in custody and is expected to appear in a Lismore court on Monday.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Greg Stutchbury)
Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.
LONDON Chelsea brushed aside London rivals West Ham United with a 2-1 away win that restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Monday.
BENGALURU Australia were set a target of 188 runs for victory in the second test and a 2-0 series lead on Tuesday after Josh Hazlewood picked up career-best figures of 6-67 to rip through India's batting on the fourth morning of the match.