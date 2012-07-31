VIENNA Former Austria's Olympics Committee chief Heinz Jungwirth was sentenced to five years in jail on Tuesday for embezzling more than three million euros ($3.7 million) from the organisation, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Jungwirth, 61, was general secretary of Austria's Olympic committee for 26 years before he quit his post in February 2009 over rumours of wrongdoing.

"If you look at Doctor Jungwirth's lifestyle, you can guess where the money went," Judge Georg Olschak told a Vienna court. The judge chastised Jungwirth for his "revolting old Austrian functionary mentality".

Austria is in the grip of a series of corruption scandals that have dented confidence in public officials and may force early elections in the state of Carinthia, the former stronghold of the late far-right Freedom Party leader Joerg Haider.

A top Carinthian politician resigned last week after admitting in court he took part in a kickback scheme that he said was masterminded by Haider.

Jungwirth's lawyer, Herbert Eichenseder, told Reuters he may appeal the verdict. "We have three days to decide," he said. ($1 = 0.8168 euros)

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by Mark Meadows)