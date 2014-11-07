Handscomb-Marsh rearguard earns draw for Australia
RANCHI, India Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third test on Monday.
BANGKOK Winners of the inaugural Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) awards, held in Bangkok on Friday.
2012 London Olympics
Best male athlete - David Rudisha (track and field, Kenya)
Best female athlete - Li Xiaoxia (table tennis, China)
Best male team - France (handball)
Best female team - Brazil (volleyball)
Most successful country - United States
2014 Sochi Winter Olympics
Best male athlete - Ole Einar Bjoerndalen (biathlon, Norway)
Best female athlete - Irene Wust (speed skating, Netherlands)
Best male team - Canada (ice hockey)
Best female team - Canada (ice hockey)
Most successful country - Russia
Overall
Outstanding achievement - Larisa Latynina (gymnastics, Soviet Union)
Lifetime achievement - Jacques Rogge (Belgium)
(Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Formula One's new rules are "just what the doctor ordered", even if rival teams have become more competitive, according to Mercedes motorsport head Toto Wolff.
ZURICH Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.