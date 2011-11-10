Rio 2016 Olympic Games Organising Committee President Carlos Arthur Nuzman (3rd L), Nawal El Moutawakel (5th L), head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Evaluation Commission, Rio de Janeiro's Mayor Eduardo Paes (7th L) and IOC Director of the Olympic Games... REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BERLIN Brazilian government scandals, a string of resignations and lagging 2014 soccer World Cup preparations will not affect progress for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, a senior International Olympic Committee IOC.L member said on Tuesday.

The South American nation, due to host the world's biggest sporting events two years apart, last month saw sports minister Orlando Silva become the sixth minister to step down this year and the fifth forced out over ethics breaches.

Silva was the government's point man for coordinating investments and infrastructure upgrades for the two events.

"The preparations for the Games always have their ups and downs," IOC Vice President Thomas Bach told Reuters in an interview:

"The (Rio) organising committee is doing an excellent job and the political commitment is as strong as ever, also with the new president of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff.

"The new sports minister (Aldo Rebelo) will have these two great events as a top priority. I think there is no reason to be worried," said Bach, adding that work for the World Cup would also benefit the Games two years later.

Preparations for the soccer extravaganza have faced criticism as the construction of stadiums and transport infrastructure progress only slowly and costs balloon.

"With regard to Rio we should not make the mistake of translating some of the challenges regarding the World Cup to the Olympic Games. They are two different issues," said German Bach, who also heads his country's Olympic committee DOSB.L.

UNIQUE FEEL

Bach, an Olympic fencing gold medallist and a potential candidate to succeed IOC President Jacques Rogge when the Belgian steps down in 2013, praised London Games preparations, saying he expected the 2012 Olympics to have a unique feel.

"The London Games will be full of atmosphere from what we can already see. Organisers and (Games chief) Seb Coe in particular will succeed in combining the British Olympic and sports tradition with a great appeal to youth."

"Organisationally everything is on time and on budget," he said.

The IOC, however, will not have an eligibility rule in place in London to ban doping offenders with a six-month suspension or longer from competing there after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected it last month.

But the so-called "Osaka rule", introduced in 2008 before the Beijing Olympics, will be brought back in the revised World Anti-Doping Agency code in 2013 if the IOC gets its way.

"We will push for such a change in the WADA code because we want to protect the clean athletes and the reputation of the Games," said Bach. "It will be more or less the same (rule) after discussions with all stakeholders."

Bach is also awaiting the results of a German study into doping in the country over the past 50 years, rejecting claims there was systematic doping in West Germany as was the case in East Germany with its well-documented doping programme. following the release of the first part of the study recently.

"This is an interim report. It is more about hints and we have to wait for the final report but what the authors made very clear is that in the West there was no state doping programme. That is pretty clear," he said.

"There were some hints that some institutions allegedly closed their eyes but this you have to see in the context of the scientific discussion at the time. The discussion about anabolic steroids was quite divisive in the scientific world at the time. It is easy to judge in hindsight."

He said the DOSB would comment on the findings once the full report was issued next year.

CORRUPTION CLAIMS

Bach said the IOC's executive board next month would be discussing an ongoing ethics investigation into IOC members following a BBC programme alleging corruption last year.

World athletics chief Lamine Diack, former world soccer FIFA.L boss Joao Havelange and African football chief Issa Hayatou -- all IOC members -- had been linked in the programme to a corruption affair that has rocked FIFA in the past 12 months.

Whether or not the IOC would merely discuss the probe or if there were specific actions expected against members in their early December meeting in Lausanne was still unclear.

"I haven't seen any documentation yet there from our ethics commission. I only learned that it will be discussed during the next executive board meeting," said Bach. "I cannot speculate. I want that they produce a fair report."

Bach was also tight-lipped on speculation he would run for the IOC presidency in two years' time. There is no official candidate for that race yet but many insiders speculate Bach is among the top contenders for the job.

"It 's an honour people think that you could be one of the candidates there. For such kind of questions two years are an eternity and this is why I still have to make my mind up," he said.

"On the other hand, I think it would not be fair to the IOC nor to President Rogge to start personal discussions now about his successor," he added.

