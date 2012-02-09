Indonesia's parliament has assured that funds will not be a deterrent for the country's badminton players as they prepare for this year's London Olympics.

Former powerhouse Indonesia has taken a backseat in world badminton to China and Malaysia but has still managed to win a gold at every Games since it became an Olympic sport in 1992.

With the London Olympics beginning on July 27, lawmakers have pledged to give "special attention" to revive the sport in Indonesia.

"Badminton should get special attention during the preparations, compared to other sports," Zulfadli, a Golkar Party legislator, told the Jakarta Globe newspaper.

"If necessary, we can disburse lots of money because what is important to us is to regain Indonesia's glory in badminton."

