PARIS French basketball team leader Tony Parker could miss the Olympics because has not recovered as fast as expected from an injury to his left eye.

The San Antonio Spurs guard was injured in a New York nightclub 10 days ago and said he eventually had to undergo surgery to have a shard of glass removed from his eye, which he was at risk of losing.

Parker had expected to be back training after a week-long rest but said on Sunday he was still sidelined and may have to withdraw from the London Games.

"As required by the Spurs, I will go back to the U.S. on July 5... I will visit a specialist in New York, hoping he will give the green light to compete at the Games," Parker said on his official website (www.tp9.net).

"The Spurs are very worried. Depending on the (examination) results, a withdrawal is possible. The decision is not mine anymore, it is up to the doctor and the Spurs."

Parker will be out of action pending the doctor's decision, so will miss four warm-up matches. He will be available only from July 7 if he is given the green light to play.

However, the 30-year-old plans to stay with the French squad in Pau, south-western France, until he leaves for the U.S.

"Even if I cannot practise, I want to be with the squad. It is important to me to spend some time with the guys," he said.

Parker also confirmed he had filed a lawsuit against the New York nightclub where he was injured when a fight broke out between two other patrons.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Alison Wildey)