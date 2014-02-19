Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen shoots during the mixed biathlon relay at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Norway's Ole Einar Bjoerndalen arrives at the shooting range during the mixed biathlon relay at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia Ole Einar Bjoerndalen earned his 13th Olympic medal on Wednesday to become the most decorated Winter Games athlete after Norway won gold in the biathlon mixed relay.

Bjoerndalen, 40, beat the previous record he shared with compatriot and cross-country skier Bjorn Daehlie.

Bjoerndalen, who also has 19 world championship titles to his name, started his haul at the Nagano Games in 1998, winning at least two medals at every Olympics since then.

He also won the 10km sprint gold in Sochi.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford)